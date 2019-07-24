Animals taken to OHS after toxic levels of mold forces Lincoln Co. Animal Shelter to close

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – The Oregon Humane Society is housing new cats, kittens and dogs after tests results revealed toxic levels of mold at Lincoln County Animal Shelter.
The transport Monday included 42 cats and kittens and two dogs, according to OHS. The cats and kittens were taken to the Kitten Intake Center and the dogs are being housed at the main shelter, the humane society says.
OHS has received more than 1,300 felines since June 1, which is close to 250 more kittens than the same time period in 2018, according to a spokesperson, who says this has been a very busy kitten season.
“We get calls every week from shelters around Oregon and throughout the region asking for help,” Sharon Harmon, OHS President and CEO, said.
The felines from Lincoln County will be available for adoption at the Oregon Humane Society’s main shelter starting Thursday.
