PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) – Local animation studio Laika, which created movies like Coraline and Paranorman, is celebrating its 15th anniversary at OMSI.

‘Missing Link’ by LAIKA wins Golden Globe for best animated movie (KPTV) – A local production company claimed the award for top animated movie of the year at the 77th Golden Globes on Sunday.

When you come to OMSI now through Oct. 31, you can see the very detailed sets of all of their movies like the Box Trolls and Coraline. You can also catch a screening of these movies in the Empirical Theatre.

Not only can you see the animated worlds they've created in real life, like vans and kitchen sets, but if you see one of their movies here, you can talk with the minds behind them. That includes Chris Butler, who wrote and directed the Missing Link and Paranorman, and Laika animation supervisor Brad Schiff. These creators and more will be available on weekends for in-person Q&As before movie screenings.

Laika has made five animated films since its inception, all of which have been nominated for best animated film at the Oscars.

Now, they're celebrating 15 years of Laika. Events and marketing manager Dan Pascall said they couldn't think of a better place to hold their pop-up exhibit than OMSI.

“It's excellent. We're really proud to celebrate, especially here locally at OMSI,” Pascall said. “These films take a long time to make so we're really proud to showcase that. We think it's really cool, and we see it every day so it never really gets old but then to bring it out into the world to get people to see it is really rewarding.”

Friday kicked off the first night of their celebration at OMSI with a screening of Coraline. Showings of each movie go through the end of the month.