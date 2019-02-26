PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - It may not be St. Patrick's Day yet, but it was a busy morning at Kells Irish Restaurant & Pub.
Tuesday morning, the annual ceiling sweep took place at Kells on Southwest 2nd in downtown Portland.
During the year, Kells' patrons throw cash to the ceiling of the pub. The cash that sticks gets swept down once a year.
The money is then donated to the Center for Medically Fragile Children at Providence Child Center.
"It's great for our staff to come here and see, and of course, they go there during the year to see the children, where the money goes to and what they can do for a child's life that has to live in that state in the hospital," said Gerard McAleese, owner of Kells.
"The center gives such amazing care to children like Gabe. He is vocal, he is happy, he is smiling. Kells is a corner stone of community that supports these kids," said Renate Rader, whose son Gabe is a patient at the Center for Medically Fragile Children.
Last year, more than $6,000 came from the ceiling sweep, which the owners of Kells then matched.
The owners plan to do the same this year, while the owners of Carr Subaru also plan to double it.
Since the tradition started in 1995, Kells has raised more than $300,000.
