Annual Fort Vancouver Fourth of July fireworks show canceled due to COVID-19 pandemic

VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) - One of the region’s largest Fourth of July fireworks shows has been canceled.
The Historic Trust announced Wednesday that the 57th annual Vancouver Fireworks Spectacular at Fort Vancouver National Historic Site will not take place this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The annual event draws thousands of people to Vancouver for the Fourth of July.
Organizers said this is only the second time the event has ever had to be canceled.
“It is with deep regret we have had to make this decision. This is one of our favorite community events. We look forward to coming together next year for the Independence Day celebration,” said David Pearson, CEO and president of The Historic Trust.
Organizers said due to the pandemic, they wanted to be responsible and ensure the safety and health of the community by canceling the event.
The Historic Trust partners with the National Park Service and the City of Vancouver for the event, which is sponsored by Columbia Credit Union.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.