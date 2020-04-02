Annual Fred Meyer fuchsia event is not happening, despite what the store’s ad says

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - An annual event at Fred Meyer is not happening, despite what the store’s advertisement says.
The 30th annual fuchsia planting event was scheduled to take place at Fred Meyer stores Saturday. However, the company has canceled the event, amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
A Fred Meyer spokesperson said the company was unable to get the print advertisement changed in time before it was distributed. Fred Meyer has issued corrections on social media and with in-store signs and audio announcements.
The event was to include free potting soil with the purchase of a plant, with store workers doing the planting for customers, along with goodie bags, coffee and snacks throughout the day.
Fuchsia starts will still be available to customers.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
