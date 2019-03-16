HILLSBORO, OR (KPTV) – The annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade in Hillsboro strolled through city streets Saturday morning.
The parade left the 1100 block of Grant Street around 11 p.m. and wound through Main Street before circling back to Hare Field Saturday afternoon.
Hillsboro police closed area streets about an hour before the march started.
Parade participants traveled the following route:
- Grant St. from 1st Ave. to Cornell Rd.
- Cornell Rd. from Grant St. to Main St.
- Main St. from Cornell Rd. to 1st Ave.
- 1st Ave. from Main St. to Grant St.
According to the Hillsboro Chamber of Commerce, the parade originated in 1979 to promote retail trade.
