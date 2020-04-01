Anonymous donor provides $40,000 to pay off lunch debt for Battle Ground students

BATTLE GROUND, WA (KPTV) - An anonymous donor has paid off the outstanding lunch debt for students at Battle Ground Public Schools.
The $40,000 gift was made anonymously to the district through the Morgan Stanley Gift Fund.
A remaining balance of $800 will be covered by the Battle Ground Education Foundation.
The two donations will cover the lunch debt for nearly 1,900 students.
According to administrators, student lunch debt is a relatively new concept. Before federal policy changed a few years ago in an effort to prevent “lunch shaming,” students who had a negative account balance were given a cheese sandwich as an alternative meal. Now, all students are given the same nutritious meal, regardless of their account balance.
Although the district regularly receives contributions of a few hundred or even a thousand dollars at a time to go toward student lunch debt, the $40,000 donation is considered exceptionally generous.
“I was thrilled, because it’s one less thing for our families to have to worry about right now,” said foundation president Colleen O’Neal said. “The more we can take off their plates, the better.”
The donation does not cover debts that have already been sent to collections. Twice each year, any student account owing more than $100 goes to collections and comes off the active debt amount.
Students who participate in the free and reduced meals program will be the first to have any balances paid, followed by accounts on which parents have been making regular payments on the balance owed.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(1) comment
Awwww...whoever did that is not anonymous to the big man upstairs.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.