PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – It’s now been close to a week that power outages have plagued northwest Oregon, after stormy winter weather knocked out service across the region.

As of 5 a.m. Thursday, around 100,000 Portland General Electric customers were without power. Half of the customers experiencing morning power loss were in Clackamas County.

According to the PGE outage map, these were the numbers of affected customers by county at 5 a.m.:

  • Clackamas: 50,727
  • Marion: 32,322
  • Multnomah: 13,710
  • Polk: 1,339
  • Washington: 638
  • Yamhill: 3,227

Additionally, about 3,300 Pacific Power customers in Oregon were without service as of 5 a.m., according to its outage map.

FOX 12 has spoken with Clackamas County residents who have been without power since last Friday night.

PGE announced Wednesday that it expects to restore power to 90 percent of its customers who lost it by this Friday night.

For the remaining 10 percent, PGE said service restoration will take several more days because of significant damage and access challenges.

