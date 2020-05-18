REDMOND, OR (KTPV) - Oregon Trucking Associations will once again hand out free lunches to truck drivers.
OTA has previously handed out lunches to truck drivers in Woodburn, Cascade Locks and Ashland. This time, food will be available Wednesday, May 20, near Redmond at the SB Juniper Butte Weigh Station on Highway 97 southbound, about 15 miles south of Madras.
Free boxed lunches, bottled water, sanitizer and disposable safety masks will be available for pickup starting at 10:30 a.m.
Donations to the group’s Driver Appreciation Fund will cover the meals, while the safety masks and sanitizer come from OTA member All Service Moving, and southern Oregon-based Combined Transport Logistics Group is providing bottled water.
The program came together due to challenges facing truck drivers during the pandemic.
“Since we started these events in early April, the outpouring of support has been incredible and inspiring,” said OTA President and CEO Jana Jarvis, “Finding a decent, convenient meal while driving a truck isn’t easy during the best of times and, with varying levels of state shutdowns across the nation due to the pandemic, it became a major undertaking.”
For more information or to donate, go to otatrucking.org.
