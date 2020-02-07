MANZANITA, OR (KPTV) - Another round of king tides are expected at the Oregon coast this weekend.
The massive waves draw plenty of spectators to Oregon’s beaches, but people are advised to be alert and be careful.
King tides will bring swells up to 25 feet to the coast this weekend.
The Coast Guard is not only warning people about the king tides, but also the sneaker waves that come with them.
“Sneaker waves in particular are very dangerous during king tides, the water rushes on top of itself and people can find themselves completely overcome before they know it,” said Petty Officer Trevor Lilburn with the U.S. Coast Guard
King tide conditions last month led to tragedy south of Cannon Beach. Police said 47-year-old Jeremy Stiles of Portland was holding his two children – a 7-year-old girl and a 4-year-old boy – when they were swept into the ocean by a wave.
Stiles and the girl were rescued, while the boy was never found. The girl later died at the hospital, while Stiles survived.
Officials say they want to prevent another tragedy. The Coast Guard suggests watching the weather and waves from an observation point on high ground. Anyone on shore should have someone else keeping an eye on them.
