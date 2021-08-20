SALEM, OR (KPTV) - Oregon has reached another somber milestone in the pandemic: More than 3,000 people have died from COVID-19.

The Oregon Health Authority reported 2,187 new COVID-19 cases and 19 deaths as of Friday morning. That brings the total number of deaths to 3,012.

“We grieve for every person lost to the virus. I offer my deepest sympathies to every family who has mourned a parent, sibling or child who has died from the disease," OHA Director Patrick Allen said. "Every death serves as a sobering reminder of the devastating personal impact COVID-19 has on all of us. Our sadness is deepened by the realization that these deaths are increasingly preventable. We know that the available vaccines provide a reliable protective shield against serious illness and death from COVID-19. These vaccines are saving lives every day and I urge every Oregonian who has not yet received the vaccine to please make a plan vaccinated.”

The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 866, 21 more than yesterday. There are 241 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit beds, 15 more than yesterday.

As of this morning, there are 39 available adult ICU beds and adult non-ICU beds are 91 percent full.

OHA also released its COVID-19 forecast Friday. The agency's modeling predicts that Oregon could see 5,250 cases and 300 new hospitalizations per day between Aug. 25 and Sept. 7 if transmission rates stay the same.

According to the report, immunity from vaccinations provides three times more protection than natural immunity.