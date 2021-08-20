OHSU researchers publish protocols for COVID-19 patients needing elective surgeries

SALEM, OR (KPTV) - Oregon has reached another somber milestone in the pandemic: More than 3,000 people have died from COVID-19. 

The Oregon Health Authority reported 2,187 new COVID-19 cases and 19 deaths as of Friday morning. That brings the total number of deaths to 3,012. 

“We grieve for every person lost to the virus. I offer my deepest sympathies to every family who has mourned a parent, sibling or child who has died from the disease," OHA Director Patrick Allen said. "Every death serves as a sobering reminder of the devastating personal impact COVID-19 has on all of us. Our sadness is deepened by the realization that these deaths are increasingly preventable. We know that the available vaccines provide a reliable protective shield against serious illness and death from COVID-19. These vaccines are saving lives every day and I urge every Oregonian who has not yet received the vaccine to please make a plan vaccinated.”

The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 866, 21 more than yesterday. There are 241 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit beds, 15 more than yesterday.

As of this morning, there are 39 available adult ICU beds and adult non-ICU beds are 91 percent full. 

OHA also released its COVID-19 forecast Friday. The agency's modeling predicts that Oregon could see 5,250 cases and 300 new hospitalizations per day between Aug. 25 and Sept. 7 if transmission rates stay the same. 

According to the report, immunity from vaccinations provides three times more protection than natural immunity.

In a work session on Tuesday, Washington County Commissioners Chair Kathryn Harrington proposed a ban on indoor dining for four weeks to help curb the spike in cases and the spread of the Delta variant.

(5) comments

PRENFROW
PRENFROW

Still buying products from China, yes you are. And have you heard Xiden ever tell the Chinese govt. should be swinging from the end of a rope for what they unleashed on the planet? Of course you haven't.

Phil from Cooper Mountain
Phil from Cooper Mountain

Wow, made it to the comments before the exhausting amount of anti-vax, conspiracy theory people. Please get your vaccine people. Help out the community. Just remember our hospitals are almost full. Don't cry if you can't be admitted to the hospital for something else because. This explosion is mostly on the hands of the unvaccinated.

dada_man
dada_man

Help out the community by getting the vaccine? Where's the data?

National data now shows that you're more likely to end up in the hospital after getting the vaccine.

Good luck.

guest23463
guest23463

It's literally everyone. unvaxxed are getting wrecked. quit making stuff up.

Cat of the Canals
Cat of the Canals

go straight for the most obvious fact and say the opposite is true. nice! that's some no nonsense trolling!

