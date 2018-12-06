ATLANTA, GA (KPTV) - While the Portland Timbers are in their second MLS Cup final in four years, this is a first for Atlanta United, but one of their stars has been at the final before in green and gold.
In 2015, Darlington Nabge hoisted the MLS Cup when he was playing for the Timbers.
"I went there when I was 19-20, got married, and had my kids there, so my whole adult life pretty much happened there. So obviously it will always be like a home to me. So I love the city, I love the fans and everything that they did for me and I am grateful for it," said Nagbe.
Traded to Atlanta last off season for a big haul in a Timbers overhaul, the U.S. National teamer missed a big chunk of the season, but the now father of three is healthy and ready to become a two-time MLS Cup champ against some of his best friends.
"I think just heating up at the right time. They've done well the past couple of games and obviously in the playoffs as well, so I just think everyone has belief over there and we have belief as well," said Nagbe. "It will make for a good game. People think we are expected to win, but I think in a final, anything can happen."
The MLS Cup will be held in Atlanta on Saturday at 5 p.m. PST.
Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
