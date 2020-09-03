LACEY, WA (KPTV) – A man suspected of fatally shooting a supporter of a right-wing group in Portland, Oregon, last week after a caravan of Donald Trump backers rode through downtown was killed Thursday as investigators moved in to arrest him, a senior Justice Department official told The Associated Press.
The man, Michael Reinoehl, 48, was killed as a federal task force attempted to apprehend him in Lacey, Washington, the official said. Reinoehl was the prime suspect in the killing of 39-year-old Aaron “Jay” Danielson, who was shot in the chest Saturday night, the official said.
According to AP, Reinoehl was being investigated in connection with the death of Aaron Jay Danielson, 39, who died from a gunshot wound to the chest on Saturday. Danielson was shot in the area of Southwest 3rd Avenue and Southwest Alder Street, police said.
Friends later held a news conference, describing Danielson as compassionate, quick-witted, and funny. They said he loved his country and Portland.
Vice News on Thursday aired an interview with Reinoehl, 48, who said he acted in self-defense in the deadly shooting downtown over the weekend. According to the Vice News article, Reinoehl, who has not been named as a suspect in this case by police, said he was acting in self-defense.
An arrest warrant had been issued by Portland police for Reinoehl earlier Thursday, according to the Associated Press.
In Washington on Thursday night, Lt. Ray Brady, with the Thurston County sheriff's office, declined to identify the person shot but said he was armed and had left his apartment complex just before the shooting while authorities were conducting surveillance. He said he didn't know if the man had fired on law enforcement.
Four members of the fugitive task force fired their weapons, Brady said, and it appears U.S. Marshal's Service agents did not fire. No law enforcement members were injured, he said.
Reinoehl had described himself in a social media post as “100% ANTIFA,” suggested the tactics of counter-protesters amounted to “warfare,” and had been shot at one protest and cited for having a gun at another.
He had been been a regular presence at anti-racism demonstrations in Portland.
FOX 12 spoke with a friend of the victim, Aaron “Jay” Danielson, who says after videos and pictures of the incident surfaced, she can’t believe Danielson is gone.
Pricilla Garcia says she’s been a friend of Danielson for a decade. She says she was not in downtown Portland on Saturday night, but after photos and videos of Danielson were sent to her, she says he can’t unsee it.
“I woke up and had some people asking me if that was Jay,” Garcia said. “I didn’t want to believe it.”
Vice News provided FOX 12 with the interview that aired on Thursday with Reinoehl, the man who said he shot and killed Danielson. After seeing a clip of the interview online, Garcia says she’s feeling a range of emotions.
“We’re really saddened, angry, disgusted, hurt,” Garcia said.
On Saturday night, Reinoehl said he was called to be security after a caravan of Trump supporters drove toward downtown Portland, according to the interview.
“I had no idea what I was going into,” Reinoehl said. “I used to really love this country and I respected the flag and what it represented. But because of all this, every time I see a big truck with a flag, I immediately think they’re out to get me.”
Based on Reinoehl’s interview with Vice News, it’s not clear what happened in the moments leading up to the shooting, but Reinoehl said when he did was an act of self-defense and was completely justified.
“I felt that my life and other people around me’s lives were in danger,” Reinoehl said in the interview. "I had not choice. I mean, I had a choice, I could’ve sit there and let them kill a friend of min of color … but I wasn’t going to do that.”
Danielson’s friend, Garcia, says the shooting should have never happened.
“Jay’s been in my house,” Garcia said. “I’m a person of color. Jay wouldn’t hurt anybody. I can’t speak to anyone else on that street, but Jay wouldn’t hurt anybody.”
FOX 12 has reached out to Portland police to see if they could provide any information about Reinoehl’s involvement in the case or to see if he is a person of interest. They said they would release information when it becomes available.
Police on July 5 cited Reinoehl on allegations of possessing a loaded gun in a public place, resisting arrest and interfering with police.
On July 26, Reinoehl was shot near his elbow after he got involved in a scuffle between an armed white man and a group of young people of color. The man who was carrying the gun, Aaron Scott Collins, told The Oregonian/OregonLive that he and a friend had just left a bar when they saw the group harassing an older Black man. His friend began filming them with a phone, and the group confronted them, calling them Nazis, he said.
Reinoehl later that day spoke to an AP videographer. His arm was wrapped in a bloody bandage; he said he was on his way to meet protest medics so they could change it.
He said he didn’t know what had started the altercation between Collins and the group, but that several people had decided to intervene when they saw Collins fighting with minors.
“As soon as the adults jumped in, he pulled out a gun,” Reinoehl said. “I jumped in there and pulled the gun away from people’s heads, avoided being shot in the stomach and I got shot in the arm.”
Reinoehl also was wanted on a warrant out of Baker County in Eastern Oregon, where court records show he skipped a hearing related to a June case in which he has been charged with driving under the influence of controlled substances, reckless driving, reckless endangerment and unlawful possession of a firearm.
Police said he drove on an interstate at up to 111 mph, with his daughter in the car, while racing his 17-year-old son, who was in a different vehicle.
(4) comments
Oh great, just great. Now white boys, armed or not, are considered a threat to the lives of otherwise healthy, intelligent persons of color, whether or not they happen to be associated with a big truck bearing an american flag. The colored piece of trash tried to hold court in the street after a decidedly one-sided interview with Vice and lost his own life like the freaking coward he was, and because of his assertions that he was forced to fire two rounds at point blank range at the homicide victim, like animals who repeat what they see and hear, other people of color will be seeking their opportunities to gun down more white boys for whatever reason their little brains can put together as justification. Just great! Alas, there's a LOT more white boys then gun toating blacks. Just keep those cameras rolling, is all I can say.
Hmmmm Sounds to convenient that this guys now dead.... Are they hiding him Antifa?
Good riddance to a limp wristed an cowardly communist.
This guy just did an interview with Vice where he admitted to the killing
