PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – A Portland-based company is accused of failing to disclose that a cancer-causing fiber was discovered inside several of its luxury apartment units.
A lawsuit filed Friday in the Multnomah County Circuit Court, alleges management at Commons at Sylvan Highlands, learned during a renovation project that a handful of units tested positive for asbestos.
According to one of the plaintiffs, Shana Maurer, who worked and lived in the apartment complex, the landlord later orchestrated a cover up to keep tenants and the government from finding out about it.
“I told my manager, ‘listen, I’m aware that there is asbestos' and he gave me a very rehearsed, ‘well, asbestos is dormant if it’s contained,” Maurer said.
She tells FOX 12, she learned of the asbestos in August, through a former colleague, who claims she was fired in retaliation for speaking out. That woman, says it was brought to her attention in May of this year.
“They didn’t say anything to any residents. No one currently employed said anything to me.”
According to Maurer, it was discovered by a maintenance crew working on a seismic renovation project. Fiber samples were tested and confirmed asbestos was growing in the walls.
She says, when those employees brought the report to the landlord’s attention, instead of reporting it as required by law, he ordered them back to work.
“As if there was nothing going on. As if there was nothing in the air that could kill them.”
Maurer tells FOX 12, once she learned people were potentially being exposed to the cancer-causing mineral, she quit and moved out of the complex. And, although she says she’s yet to show symptoms of exposure to asbestos, she still worries about her health.
“I could possibly have something, and it won’t show up for 10 to 20 years,” Maurer said.
Now, she says she wants everyone to know.
“People shouldn’t live there. People shouldn’t bring their families in there.”
On Friday, Maurer filed a class-action lawsuit against Sylvan Hills LLC., the company that owns the 291-unit complex.
This was just days after two former employees filed a separate 40-million-dollar suit against Tandem Property Management, which manages it and seven other Portland properties.
Records show both companied are owned by 68-year-old Thomas Clarey, of Portland.
According to Maurer’s lawyer, Michael Fuller, at least half a dozen people have signed the class action suit so far.
“This is among the worst things I’ve seen in my practice.” Fuller added, “I wish they would come out and explain themselves.”
Fuller tells FOX 12, Oregon State Police are now investigating the landlord for an environmental crime. He says, failure to report asbestos is a felony.
FOX 12 tried contacting the owner of the two companies being sued, but did not hear back from him.
Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.