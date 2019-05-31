PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Pioneer place just got a lot brighter with the re-opening of the revamped Apple store.
Right when you walk-in, you can't miss the huge 28-foot-wide video wall.
Customers will be able to gather with other apple users for various sessions like music or photography classes.
Another new addition, trees in the genius bar area now referred to as the "Genius Grove."
"I like it a lot. The trees is a nice touch, the big screen of course, they had a bunch of different demonstrations, it’s a good environment,” Customer Jaymin Khansmith said.
The remodeled Apple store is still in downtown Portland on Southwest Yamhill Street.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
