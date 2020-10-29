PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – A new housing assistance program aims to give $500 to approved applicants who have been financially impacted by the pandemic.
FOX 12 with a woman who says she was approved for the payment but is frustrated with the application process.
Gina Erdmann, a mother in Portland, says she’s grateful she got approved for the prepaid card, but is upset the applications closed in just minutes, leaving many of her neighbors without the payment.
The Portland Bureau of Housing announced the housing assistance program last week, in hopes the $500 cards would help take care of some necessities like food and utilities.
According to a press release from the bureau, this program is a part of a $36 million city investment for COVID-19 housing relief.
The release says United Way of the Columbia-Willamette partnered with the City of Portland to give 2,800 prepaid cards out through two rounds of open applications.
The cards are being given out on a first come, first served basis.
The first round of 1,400 applications opened Tuesday, but the application closed within minutes.
“I feel like there’s a lot of issues around scarcity right now and I know other working mothers who are making the same choices I’m making about Lack of childcare, home schooling, cut hours, how are we going to get by? I know $500 is a good chunk and I want to see everyone have it,” Erdmann said.
In order to be eligible, an applicant needs to be 18 years old, live in Portland and must have experienced loss of income due to the pandemic. They must also have a household income that is at or below 80% of the area median income.
These funds account for just $1.38 million of the $15 million being distributed in the form of these cards.
Another application window will open at 1 p.m. Friday.
Otherwise, remaining cards are being distributed to those who already qualify through 35 service providers and organizations.
Also, $2 million of the funds will go to homeless Portlanders.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
