PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – The Oregon Humane Society is one of many organizations impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic in Oregon.
OHS says right now, 60 to 70 percent of its employees who would normally work in its shelter are at home, but it’s still operating–just limiting the number of people to essential jobs within the shelter.
The shelter is currently open for adoptions and intake, but only by appointment. People who are interested in adopting a pet can check out available animals on the organization’s website.
The organization’s president, Sharon Harmon, says it had to tell its more than 3,000 volunteers to stand down, which was a tough decision to make. The organization also had to postpone a major fundraiser that brings in nearly one million dollars, she says.
“We can always stay in the building, we have meals ready to eat, we could occupy the shelter for 30 days with a core group of employees, if push came to shove,” Harmon said. “Our first preference, though, would be to move all the animals we could into temporary foster homes.”
OHS is also assessing its personal protection equipment from its veterinary clinics and will donate some of it for human needs.
Gov. Kate Brown issued an executive order Monday closing various businesses, including shopping centers, salons, gyms and theaters. She directed everyone in Oregon to stay home “to the maximum extent possible” due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The order is effective immediately and will remain in place until it is ended by Brown.
