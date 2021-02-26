MCMINNVILLE, OR (KPTV) - The Evergreen Aviation & Space Museum in McMinnville has been closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but managers decided it could still help the public.
Normally associated with fun and education, the museum is now a spot for eligible people to get their COVID-19 vaccinations in Yamhill County.
Thursday was the first vaccination event. Yamhill County Public Health is sponsoring the site, with Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue paramedics administering the doses.
It is by appointment-only and it filled up fast.
Paramedics gave 1,000 shots on the first day.
"We could not be here today without our volunteers that are assisting us. They’re showing up just like we are and without them there would be no us," said paramedic and firefighter Dallas Haynes.
Yamhill County Public Health and TVF&R have been partnering for many weeks for various vaccine events. They hope to continue to do the events weekly, but it depends on their supply of doses.
Those eligible for the vaccine can check with the Yamhill County Public Health COVID-19 vaccine webpage for more information about future clinics and appointments.
The museum itself will be back open to the public on Friday after Yamhill County was moved into the "high risk" level.
Parties of six or fewer can enjoy a self-guided tour of the more than 150 aircrafts, spacecrafts, and other exhibits.
Masks must be worn at all times.
There will be two new hands-on exhibits and new collections honoring the upcoming 75th anniversary of the Spruce Goose flight.
More information can be found at www.evergreenmuseum.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.