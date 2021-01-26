CLARK COUNTY, WA (KPTV) - Four mass vaccination sites opened across Washington on Tuesday, including one at the Clark County Fairgrounds in Ridgefield.
The Clark County Fairgrounds vaccination site is just one part of the state's plan to reach Governor Jay Inslee's goal of 45,000 COVID-19 vaccinations a day. The sites will be open by appointment only to people who pre-registered and are eligible for the vaccine.
Vehicles lined up before 9 a.m. Tuesday at the fairgrounds- mainly with people 65 and older who are ready to have the pandemic be over.
Nancy and Ira Wikstrom were first in line.
"It's obviously gratifying to be able to get it. We jumped on it as quick as we heard, and we'll do what we have to do and be on about our business," Nancy Wikstrom said.
This week at the fairgrounds, Clark County will vaccinate roughly 3,000 people, mainly senior citizens, but also those 50 and older who live in multi-generational households, as well as health care workers and first responders who still haven't received their shots.
Safeway and Albertsons pharmacists are administering the vaccines.
James Stockton told FOX 12 it all went smoothly.
"I just feel lucky cause - I went online and saw it, and the next thing I knew I'm getting the notification - they're saying 'good to go.' I'm in here and I got my shot," Stockton said.
Right now, the vaccines are slated to be given just this week at the fairgrounds, but that could be extended if the county gets more doses.
In Washington, seniors have priority when it comes to the vaccine.
"This is the first time I am so excited that I am old so I can get my vaccine today," Deb Durrant told FOX 12.
Besides the Clark County Fairgrounds, there are mass vaccinations sites set up in Kennewick, Spokane and Wenatchee.
To find out if you're eligible and to schedule an appointment click here.
