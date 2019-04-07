April showers topple oak tree onto house in Beaverton

BEAVERTON, OR (KPTV) – It seems spring showers are to blame for a giant oak tree that fell on a Beaverton man’s house Sunday morning. It took out his truck too.
Robert Sandage and his brother were both home when the tree fell around 5 a.m.
Luckily, they’re OK; it was just a long day of cleaning up a big mess.
“Just a little extra hard labor on a Sunday is all it is,” Sandage said. “At five in the morning, I was sleeping like a baby and it startled me so bad out of a dead sleep because it shook the house. I mean, that’s a big tree.”
He says it’s an oak tree about 80 feet tall that tore through his roof, into the dining room ceiling, and smashed straight through the cab and windshield of his truck.
That’s about four inches of water where a giant oak tree once stood. It fell on Robert’s house in Beaverton at about 5 this morning! He thinks this spring storm was just too much for it. Luckily he’s ok, but his roof and his truck are in bad shape. pic.twitter.com/oX1fzPeYzf— Audrey Weil (@audreytweil) April 7, 2019
The truck is what he’s most bummed about: “It hurts me when I think about it because I don’t know what to do now.”
It seems the old tree just couldn’t take another round of April showers. There’s a puddle of mud around where the roots gave way.
And with more rain on the way, Sandage, his landlord, and some helpful family members had no time to waste cleaning up the mess. They broke out the chainsaw, they even borrowed a forklift, and they laid a tarp over the gaping hole in the roof to try to stop the rain from getting inside.
Sandage says he’s just glad it’s all fixable and that he and his brother are OK.
