Archdiocese of Portland reopens church for mass, limited to 25 people

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The Archdiocese of Portland announced that Catholic churches can now reopen with limitations.
Mass will be restricted to 25 people maximum under Gov. Kate Brown's executive order.
FOX 12 spoke with Pastor Patrick Brennan at St. Mary's Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception in Portland. He says his church is in the planning stages to reopen in the next few weeks.
Pastor Brennan says that number of 25 people is a strict rule, and it even includes clergy.
Bringing back even a few people is a change for the church, as it's been vacant of its congregation for more than a month.
"I, for example, now celebrate mass at this alter by myself," Brennan said. "I had never done that before in my priesthood."
Brennan says reopening doesn't mean it's designed for people to linger after the service.
"One of the things that we have been told to do, however, is it can't turn into a social kind of occasion," Pastor Brennan said. "The mass has to be over and archbishop even said quickly so that people are not together for too long."
Brennan says he'll even be changing how he enters and exits the service, without walking down the aisle to greet people. He says the church will be using markings on its pews for social distancing people at the mass.
Under the Archdiocese of Portland instructions, Catholic churches will need to keep social distancing in place for mass as well as maintain adequate cleaning after each use of the church.
The Archdiocese of Portland says masks are recommended but not required to be worn during mass.
Brennan says right now, the church is figuring out a process to sign up for mass in order to enforce that 25 person maximum.
"You will come into the church if your name is on the list, if it is not we'll have to turn you away," Brennan said. "Some people attend different churches they have been asked, at least these are the instructions, not to apply to both but to choose one."
Brennan says while this brings back some sense of normalcy and in-person worship, there's no pressure to come if a person does not feel safe or is not well.
"As important as it is, think of your health first and think of the health of others," Brennan said.
Streaming will still be available for certain masses through St. Mary's and the Archdiocese of Portland. For more information click here:
