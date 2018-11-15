PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Food sensitivity tests are all the rage right now, meant to give people guidance on what foods they may need to cut from their diet.
Consumers can find dozens of different at home tests online, all ranging in different prices. Or, people can head to most naturopath doctors where they can administer it and send it off to a lab themselves.
When the test comes back, it usually shows various foods and food groups, like dairy for example, and lets the person know if they’re sensitive to it and how sensitive.
“It’s a simple blood test, so we run a number of tests with our patients and customers and so we often draw the blood along with all those other ones,” said Dr. Tyler Keliiheleua, who works at Natural Family Health Clinic in the Beaverton area. “The test we use is a 100 food panel and it can be done with a single tube of blood, a simple blood drop.”
Dr. Keliiheleua said these food sensitivity tests, sometimes referred to as food intolerance tests, aren’t new. In fact, he said they’ve been around for decades. He said they have recently become more popular.
“I think food as a category is becoming more of a focus for people,” said Dr. Keliiheleua. “I also think people don’t feel as great as they would like to, and they’re looking at all the reasons that might be and food is one of those things.”
Dr. Keliiheleua said he’s a fan of food sensitivity tests that look at a specific type of antibody called Immunoglobulin G, or more simply known as IGG. The way it’s supposed to work is if someone’s immune system reacts to certain foods by making IGG, that could mean that person is sensitive to it.
“Looking at the amplitude of antibody production, so the amount of antibodies your body produces, gives us a clue into which foods might be more triggering or inflammatory to your system,” Dr. Keliiheleua said.
FOX 12 also sat down with Dr. Shyam Joshi at OHSU.
“I understand that patients can get really frustrated from the discomfort and from the lack of testing that’s available for food sensitivities and I really would encourage them to avoid wasting their money on these types of tests,” said Dr. Joshi.
Dr. Joshi is the Assistant Professor of Medicine in the Department of Allergy and Immunology and he said he doesn’t believe in the tests.
“What’s interesting is that it’s part of the body’s natural response to actually produce IGG to these foods and may actually be important developing tolerance to the foods, not a sensitivity,” Dr. Joshi said.
Joshi said the tests for one, aren’t FDA approved.
“Over the past 30 to 40 years these tests have been looked at, multiple studies, and never really been shown to be helpful in diagnosing food sensitivities,” he said.
But his concerns don’t end there.
“I’ve had patients that have eliminated very nutritious and safe foods from their diet and they come to me malnourished and have additional illnesses because of the lack of nutrition that they have,” Dr. Joshi added.
That’s exactly why Dr. Keliiheleua said he recommends seeing a professional after getting test results, even if it’s an at home test, so the person can tackle a potential diet change safely.
He also said patients shouldn’t solely rely on the results.
“These are not full proof, no tests are,” said Dr. Keliiheleua.
But he said they can be a great starting point.
“You still have to put it through the good old-fashioned elimination process and trial and error to see if what you’re seeing on the test actually plays out in real time,” said Dr. Keliiheleua.
An elimination process is something both doctors agree on. They just disagree on how someone gets there.
“These are quite reliable,” said Dr. Keliiheleua.
“No, I would not recommend these tests,” said Dr. Joshi.
It’s important to note, food sensitivity is different than a food allergy. A food allergy actually produces an immune response to certain foods. Food sensitivities however, are a non-immune response, where the body has problems digesting or processing foods.
