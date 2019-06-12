FAIRVIEW, OR (KPTV) – An emergency room nurse provided Portlanders with tips Wednesday to help make sure they’re drinking enough water.
Portland broke a heat record for the second day in a row Wednesday, marking the hottest day of the year so far. Thursday is also expected to stay warm.
Kristen Harris, a family nurse practitioner at Providence Portland, says if you start feeling dizzy or light-headed, have excessive thirst, headaches or feel excessively hot, those are all early symptoms of dehydration. If that happens, Harris says to get out of the sun, sit down, and get fluids. She says water, juice, popsicles, or Jell-O are all great options.
If your symptoms don’t go away, Harris says that’s a sign that you should be checked out by a doctor.
A good rule of thumb is to drink half your body weight in ounces every day – but remember, you probably need more than that in this weather.
“Those that are out working or playing in the heat, you have to consider that your body will lose a little more of that volume, so extra fluid prior to getting dizzy is certainly important,” Harris said.
According to Harris, people who are very young or old are especially vulnerable to dehydration because their body chemistry can have more fluctuations.
She says it’s a good idea to check on kids and seniors in this weather and bring them a bottle of water while you’re at it.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.