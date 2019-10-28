PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Gusty winds are expected to blow in across the Portland area Monday night into Tuesday.
The National Weather Service says a wind advisory will be in place for almost 24 hours, beginning at 10:00 p.m. and lasting through 7:00 p.m. Tuesday.
The National Weather Service anticipates some downed tree limbs or power outages as a result.
So, what can you do to get ready? If you can, trim dangerous branches from your trees.
“There’s a lot of dead branches that you don’t see,” Erik Alonso, the owner of Monkey Tree Service, said.
Alonso's crews were trimming trees in the Cedar Hills neighborhood Monday morning ahead of the storm. He expects they’ll stay busy for the next several days.
“There’s been a lot of branches that, even with no wind, have been falling, so with high winds, I’m sure there will be [more],” Alonso said.
Portland General Electric says their crews are ready to respond to any outages that may happen as the wind kicks up. They want to remind people to stay away from any downed power lines.
Meanwhile, the experts at the American Red Cross say it’s a good time to put a few things together in case you do lose power at home.
“Preparing in advance is critical,” Chad Carter, spokesperson for the American Red Cross Cascades Region in Portland, said. “When you have all these things at home ready to go, you feel a lot more comfortable and a lot more prepared.”
Carter recommends having blankets for these cold nights, easy-to-open snacks, like protein bars and canned goods, a first aid kit, a battery-operated or hand-crank radio, water, and of course, flashlights and extra batteries–but no candles.
“If you have open flames during a power outage and you accidentally fall asleep or you or your kids are moving around in the dark, you knock it over, that immediately becomes a fire risk,” Carter said.
Don’t forget the comfort items too, like stuffed animals for your kids, board games or a deck of cards. Having a portable charger for your cell phone and laptop can really come in handy, too.
Even if you don’t use your power outage kit this time, chances are, you will, experts say.
“It’s late October,” Carter said. “We probably have many more situations like this coming, so today, tonight, is really a great opportunity to start that preparedness.”
You can also download the Red Cross emergency app on your phone or plan for a longer-term emergency kit by following the recommendations here.
