PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Temperature checks at the door and socially-distanced slot machines are just a few of the many changes you can expect as casinos in our area reopen.
We've already seen similarities in new protocols at some casinos, like no to fevers, yes to masks, sit-down service instead of buffets, lots of sanitizing, and in some cases, plexiglass.
“We’ve had the benefit of taking our time and seeing what has worked in other places, what research has shown us, so there’s been a lot of different things that have gone into being prepared for Monday,” said Shawna Ridgebear with Spirit Mountain Casino.
Monday is when things will be back up and running at Spirit Mountain.
Ilani opens Thursday, and Chinook Winds already opened last week.
Chinook Winds is requiring masks inside, and because of that, not allowing smoking.
And table games are still closed for the time being.
“If you think about table games and how close proximity you are to each other, and the dealer, right, they’re also handling the chips, they’re handling your money, handling decks of cards so we are looking at how we’re going to open that safely for not only our guests but our team members,” said Heather Hatton with Chinook Winds Casino Resort.
At Spirit Mountain, table games will be open with a limited number of players, hand sanitizer, and masks required.
But elsewhere in the casino, masks will just be recommended.
Both places say they’re excited to welcome people back.
“Literally since the time we closed our doors, almost immediately after we started planning as much as we could of what the reopening would look like," Ridgebear said.
And they’re hoping everyone remembers why they’ve made these changes in the first place.
“Just think about those who are here, we have a retirement community, and we just want people to come safely,” Hatton said.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
