PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – With President Biden's announcement that fully vaccinated Americans could begin receiving third doses of COVID-19 vaccine in September, Portland-area pharmacies are preparing for the impending rush.

"We're anticipating it to be a very busy season for us,” Daniel Lee, Pharmacy Manager at Fairley's Pharmacy in Northeast Portland, said. “Of course, that's during a flu season as well, so we do tons of flu vaccinations."

Lee said people are still trickling in for their second doses, but requests for first doses of vaccine have pretty much dried up. Lee does expect a rush once vaccine boosters become available.

"We're going to set up an online portal where people can sign up for appointments,” Lee said. “It's going to be 15-minute slots so we can streamline for people to get vaccines."

Multnomah Co. health official pleads for patience for COVID-19 booster shot MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - The White House is expected to recommend Americans get a third dose of vaccine to guard against the highly conta…

Right now, only people with severely compromised immune systems are eligible for their third dose of vaccine.

Amy Gonzales, who lives in Vancouver, has a condition that requires her to take medication that suppresses her immune system. She has an appointment to get her third dose of vaccine on Friday.

"I don't have a strong immune response to catching even a cold, so the fact that we have this Delta variant going through makes it even more important that I don't get exposed,” Gonzales said. “Or if I am exposed that my chances of fighting it are better. It definitely gives me peace of mind."