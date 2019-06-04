PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - It is a Federal case that has caught the attention of not only the U.S., but also the world. A group of kids are suing the U.S. Federal Government over climate change.
This court battle has been going on for several years, and Tuesday afternoon, a panel of three federal judges heard arguments during a hearing that will determine if the case will move forward or not.
In the lawsuit, which was filed in 2015, the plaintiffs, who range in age from 11 years old to 22 years old, claim the government violated their constitutional rights by contributing to climate change.
The lawsuit claims government officials have known for more than 50 years that carbon pollution was causing climate change.
The plaintiffs say policies on oil and gas deprive young people of life, liberty and property. In court Tuesday, lawyers for the defense argued the case should stay and not move forward.
Opponents argue the lawsuit is trying to change federal environment policy through the courts. They feel it should be done through a political process.
Proponents say they want the government to phase down carbon dioxide emissions and come up with a plan to address climate change.
While the hearing was going on at the federal courthouse in downtown Portland, blocks away, supporters of the lawsuit filled Director Park. The crowd there heard from speakers and then watched a live stream of the proceedings on a big screen.
The 21 young people who’ve filed a climate change lawsuit against the Federal Government have made their way from the courtroom to the stage at Directors Park. Several speaking now. pic.twitter.com/q9PZKv1eSA— John Hendricks (@JohnKPTV) June 4, 2019
“It is very inspiring and I think we need to empower our youth to save our planet,” one woman said.
After the hearing, the 21 kids involved in the lawsuit went to Director Park and some spoke to the crowd.
“It is about insuring for my children and their children and their grandchildren that they will be able to exist,” plaintiff Kelsey Juliana said.
“The constitution says I have the right to life, liberty and property. How am I supposed to enjoy life, liberty and property if one day the island I live on will be underwater?” plaintiff Levi D. said.
The three-judge panel did not make a decision Tuesday. They will take the arguments they heard and other documents and make a decision.
No word on when that decision will come.
