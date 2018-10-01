Arizona man dies in crash near entrance to Crater Lake National Park

CRATER LAKE, OR (KPTV) - An Arizona man died in a single-vehicle crash near the entrance to Crater Lake National Park.
Emergency crews responded to Highway 62 at Milepost 58 at 2:29 p.m. Friday.
Investigators said Darrell Crittenden, 69, of Prescott, Arizona, was driving a 2001 Nissan pickup and veered of the roadway for unknown reasons.
Crittenden struck a tree and was pronounced dead at the scene.
Highway 62 was reduced to one lane of travel for three hours after the crash.
Oregon State Police troopers were assisted by Crater Lake National Park rangers and the Oregon Department of Transportation.
Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.