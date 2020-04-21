PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – An Arizona man pleaded guilty on Tuesday to assaulting an in-custody defendant at Hatfield Federal Courthouse in Portland, the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Oregon says.
The victim was subjected to abusive sexual contact, according to Russel Burger, U.S. Marshal for the District of Oregon.
Court documents state Kelvin Valentino McDuffie, 34, of Supai, Arizona, assaulted the woman in a prison elevator at the courthouse on July 26, 2019.
McDuffie was being escorted by law enforcement with the victim and other inmates, according to the attorney’s office. The inmates were separated by a metal chain-link screen and McDuffie was restrained with handcuffs and a belly chain.
“As the elevator arrived at a floor, McDuffie reached his fingers through the chain-link screen and struck the victim’s inner thigh and buttocks through her clothing with the intent to abuse, humiliate, harass, and degrade the victim and arouse and gratify his own sexual desire,” according to the attorney’s office.
McDuffie was in the custody of the U.S. Marshals Service after being arrested in Oregon for allegedly violating a supervised release that had been imposed following a conviction for assaulting a federal officer in Arizona.
He was charged on Nov. 21, 2019 with assault and abusive sexual contact. He pleaded guilty on Tuesday and is due in court for sentencing on July 7 this year.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.