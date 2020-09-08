PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - An Arizona man was sentenced to eight months in federal prison for assaulting another inmate, reaching through a chainlink screen to touch the woman’s inner thigh and buttocks, according to court documents.
The U.S Attorney’s Office in Oregon said Kelvin Valentino McDuffie, 34, of Supai, Arizona, was also sentenced to one year of supervised release for the assault inside a prisoner elevator at the Hatfield Federal Courthouse in Portland.
Court documents state the assault occurred on July 26 last year as McDuffie was being escorted by law enforcement with the victim and other inmates. The inmates were separated by a metal chain-link screen and McDuffie was restrained with handcuffs and a belly chain, according to the attorney’s office.
“As the elevator arrived at a floor, McDuffie reached his fingers through the chain-link screen and struck the victim’s inner thigh and buttocks through her clothing with the intent to abuse, humiliate, harass, and degrade the victim and arouse and gratify his own sexual desire,” the attorney’s office said.
McDuffie was in the custody of the U.S. Marshals Service after being arrested in Oregon for allegedly violating a supervised release that had been imposed following a conviction for assaulting a federal officer in Arizona.
He was charged on Nov. 21, 2019 with assault and abusive sexual contact and pleaded guilty to charges earlier this year.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
