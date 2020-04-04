PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Arlene Schnitzer, an iconic Portland philanthropist, has died. She was 91 years old.
Her son, Jordan Schnitzer, confirmed that his mother passed away Saturday, saying it was due to old age.
Jordan said he was with his mother when she died. When they spoke Saturday, Jordan said his mother stressed to him to take care of the community, to continue to build organizations, to be a good father and make sure her grandchildren knew how much she loved them.
Arlene Schnitzer was born in Salem on Jan. 10, 1929, and her family moved to Portland when she was 2 years old, she told the Smithsonian Institute during an interview in 1985.
Arlene Schnitzer was involved in the community throughout her life.
Her name adorns the Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall in downtown Portland. In 1983, Arlene and husband Harold Schnitzer made the first of many donations toward that venue.
Arlene Schnitzer’s support for the arts continued through this year. In January, she made a $10 million donation to the Portland Art Museum, the largest contribution from an individual donor in the museum’s history.
“Enough is never enough giving back. And Harold felt it as strongly as I do. And that’s it,” she said at the time.
Jordan Schnitzer said Harold Schnitzer died almost 10 years ago, also in April. Arlene and Harold were married for around 60 years.
“She thought of Portland as her village,” Jordan Schnitzer told FOX 12 on Saturday. “The community was never far off her mind.”
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.