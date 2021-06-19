'Armed and dangerous' suspect in North Bend homicides identified

NORTH BEND, OR (KPTV) – Authorities have identified the suspect they are looking for in a series of homicides on Friday in North Bend.
The Coos County District Attorney said the suspect has been identified as 30-year-old Oen Nicholson. He has been a resident of California in the past but has been believed to be living in the North Bend area since at least last October. His current whereabouts are unknown.
Nicholson is the suspect in three different homicides.
Just before 10 a.m. Friday, law enforcement responded to the Mill Casino RV Park for a report of a hit-and-run. They said 74-year-old Anthony Oyster of Florida died. Another victim, 73-year-old Florida resident Linda Oyster, was injured. She was taken to the hospital in critical condition.
Just after 10 a.m. on Friday, police responded to a report of a shooting at Herbal Choices marijuana dispensary. When they arrived, they found 47-year-old Jennifer Davidson dead.
Law enforcement later found that the registration of a travel trailer in the RV park to be associated with the registration of the pickup truck used in the hit-and-run. When they searched the trailer, they found 83-year-old Charles Nicholson dead. They believe Oen Nicholson is the son of Charles Nicholson.
The Lane County Sheriff’s Office said just after noon on Friday, the pickup truck used in the hit-and-run was involved in a crash on Highway 126 near milepost 39 in Noti. The driver, believed to be Oen Nicholson, was no longer on scene when they arrived.
Nicholson is considered to be armed and dangerous. Anyone who sees him or has more information is asked to call 911.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.