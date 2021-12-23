CLARK COUNTY, Wash. (KPTV) – The Clark County Sheriff’s says a man is in custody after trying to break into multiple vehicles.
At 5:07 a.m., deputies were dispatched to a report of a vehicle prowl in progress in the area of Northeast 88th Street and Northeast 21st Avenue in Vancouver.
The caller reported a man in a red sweatshirt was trying to break-in to numerous vehicles in the area and they were caught on the caller's Ring camera.
As deputies arrived in the area they found a man matching the description walking down the street from the location described by the caller.
The suspect, identified as 27-year-old David Massman of Vancouver, initially tried to run but was taken into custody.
Deputies found a loaded Walther 9mm semi-automatic pistol that was stolen in a previous vehicle prowl on December 20.
Massman was identified as the suspect from another vehicle prowl in November, in the Salmon Creek area, where credit cards were stolen and later used to make unlawful purchases at several area retailers.
He was booked into the Clark County Jail on unlawful possession of a firearm, theft II, possession of a stolen firearm, attempted vehicle prowl II, and possession of stolen property II charges.