PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A deadly police shooting has shut down both directions of I-5 in North Portland, according to the Portland Police Bureau.
PPB says around 9:30 a.m., officers responded to a home invasion robbery in North Portland where a suspect had also stolen a vehicle. From there, the man reportedly stole more vehicles while armed.
Police found the suspect around 10 a.m. and were following him when he drove the wrong direction onto I-5 South near Rosa Parks Way and tried to carjack another person. The suspect shot one of the occupants of that vehicle. The victim was taken to an area hospital and is expected to be OK.
At some point after the suspect shot someone, police shot and killed him on I-5. They haven't released any additional information as of 1 p.m., but they say they hope to have southbound I-5 lanes open soon.
Because of the heavy police presence at the shooting scene, PPB says officers are only responding to high-priority calls in the city. Response times will be delayed.
All southbound lanes of Interstate 5 are closed at Jantzen Beach, while northbound lanes are closed near Lombard Street.
Drivers should expect delays or plan to use alternate routes.
