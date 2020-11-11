PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Police arrested a domestic violence suspect who they say was found wearing body armor and carrying a loaded semi-automatic handgun and four magazines on Wednesday.
Officers responded to a reported domestic violence incident in the 10300 block of Northeast Brazee Street just after 9:39 a.m. When they arrived they established probable cause to arrest the suspect for domestic violence.
Officers learned the suspect was armed and attempted to talk to him, but he drove away at a high rate of speed.
A few hours later the victim called police and said the suspect was at a business in the 12200 block of Northeast Erin Way.
Officers arrived and found the suspect identified as Allen Ming Chiu Ling, 35, in the parking lot and took him into custody. During the process, officer discovered he was wearing body armor and carrying a loaded semi-automatic handgun with four extra magazines on his belt.
Ling was arrested and booked into the Multnomah County Jail. He was charged with fourth-degree domestic violence assault at a felony level.
