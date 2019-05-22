PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – A driver involved in a road rage incident in southeast Portland was sentenced to five years in prison Wednesday, the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office says.
Garvin Franklin, 39, pleaded guilty to one count of unlawful use of weapon and one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm in connection to the incident in Portland’s Centennial neighborhood.
Portland police Oct. 23, 2018 responded to reports of a shooting near Southeast 151st Avenue and Southeast Yamhill Street and spoke to a victim who was driving through the area in a separate vehicle.
The person reported that Franklin yelled at him, stopped his vehicle in the middle of the road and pointed a gun at him. The person was not hurt, but said he heard two gunshots as he accelerated past Franklin’s vehicle. Other witnesses in the area also reported gunfire.
Law enforcement later located a bullet strike to the victim’s driver-side door and recovered two shell casings from the scene. Police say Franklin was not familiar with the victim.
Law enforcement in December that year responded to Franklin’s home to investigate a report of gunfire. Officers located shell casings and determined the gun was the same one used on Oct. 23.
By pleading guilty, Franklin admits that he was a felon in possession of a firearm and used that weapon during the road rage incident on Oct. 23, the attorney’s office says.
Franklin when he is released from prison will serve 36 months of post-prison supervision.
