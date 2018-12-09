PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The suspect involved in an officer-involved shooting in northeast Portland has been released from the hospital and lodged in jail, police say.
The Portland Police Bureau says 34-year-old Ryan Joseph Beisley was lodged in the Multnomah County Jail on a U.S Marshal hold.
Beisley had a federal warrant out for his arrest on escape charges.
Police say Friday night, Beisley went behind the counter of a Starbucks inside the Hollywood Fred Meyer and yelled at employees, who hid in the back room.
When police arrived at the scene, they say the suspect showed a gun. Officers fired shots at the suspect once inside the Starbucks and once outside, according to the bureau.
Police say he struggled with officers even after he was shot but was ultimately taken into custody and transported to the hospital.
The four officers involved in the shooting are now on paid administrative leave, which is standard policy.
Anyone with information about the investigation is asked to contact Detective Brad Clifton at 503-823-0696, Brad.Clifton@portlandoregon.gov or Detective Todd Gradwahl at 503-823-0991, Todd.Gradwahl@portlandoregon.gov
