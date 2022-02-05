PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - East Precinct Police and the Focused Intervention Team arrested a suspect Saturday night who had been on the run for over a week.
Portland resident, Damande R. Carter, 31, and Gresham resident Donnie Pradith, 30, fled when police approached their suspicious car in Southeast Portland on Friday, Jan. 28. Driving recklessly, Carter crashed, head on, into another car.
According to the Portland Police Bureau, Pradith attempted to steal another car but was arrested in the process. He was charged with robbery, felon in possession of a firearm, possession of a loaded firearm in public place, and attempt to elude.
Police recovered two stolen guns, but Carter had escaped arrest.
PPB and FIT tracked Cater down Saturday evening in Southeast Portland, and found him in possession of another stolen gun. He was booked into the Multnomah County Detention Center on charges of felon in possession of a firearm, attempt to elude, and reckless driving.