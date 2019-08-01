CLARK COUNTY, WA (KPTV) - A 43-year-old man armed with a handgun was arrested after a short standoff Wednesday night, according to the Clark County Sheriff's Office.
At around 10 p.m., two deputies responded to the area of Northeast 49th Street and Northeast St. Johns Road on the report of a disturbance. A 9-1-1 caller reported hearing a man and a woman yelling.
The sheriff's office said when the deputies entered an apartment complex in the 3500 block of NE 49th, they were approached by a man holding a handgun. The man reportedly pointed the gun at them.
The deputies retreated and called for assistance. Additional deputies, as well as officers from Vancouver police, responded to the scene.
The man had gone back inside his apartment by the time more help arrived.
After a short standoff, the sheriff's office said the man left the apartment, discarded a loaded handgun on the driveway, and was taken into custody.
The sheriff's office said the man appeared to be having a mental breakdown and was suicidal. He was taken to a local hospital for evaluation.
The man, who has not been identified, was later booked into the Clark County Jail on two counts of first-degree assault.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.