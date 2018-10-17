LONGVIEW, WA (KPTV) - A man was killed after an officer-involved shooting in Longview Wednesday morning.
Longview police released on their Facebook page that they responded to the 600 block of California Way around 2:52 a.m. for an unwanted subject.
Officers said they arrived at the scene and contacted a male subject who displayed a firearm.
The man ran from officers and forced his way into an occupied residence and began shooting at officers from the residence, according to police.
Police said occupants of the residence were able to leave safely.
Officers shot back at the man and he was pronounced dead.
Police said Clark County Major Crimes Unit will be conducting an investigation into the officer-involved shooting.
