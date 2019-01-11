EUGENE, OR (KPTV) - A man armed with a gun and involved in a custodial dispute was shot and killed by police at a Eugene middle school.

Officers responded to Cascade Middle School at 10:27 a.m. Friday on reports of a custodial dispute involving the suspect.

The officers began to escort the man from the school when they said he produced a firearm. A struggle ensued between the suspect and police outside of the school building. During that struggle, officers said the suspect was shot by police.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The suspect’s name has not been released.

All students, staff and officers are safe and unharmed, according to the Eugene Police Department. Officers remained at the school into the afternoon Friday.

Cascade Middle School posted a message on its website saying: “ALL STUDENTS ARE SAFE AND UNHARMED.”

The school was placed in lockout, with nobody allowed inside and students locked in their classrooms.

Administrators said students would be released through the side exits at the end of the school day. The front parking lot was closed, so the pickup point is St. Mark’s Catholic Church, 1760 Echo Hollow Road.

Parents were asked not to call or go to the school as the investigation continued, at the request of Eugene police. Nearby roads needed to remain clear for emergency responders.

The Interagency Deadly Force Investigation Team has been called out to conduct an investigation of the officer-involved shooting.

