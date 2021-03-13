CORBETT, OR (KPTV) – A man was shot by law enforcement following a traffic stop that turned into a standoff near Corbett early Saturday morning, according to Multnomah County Sheriff's Office.
A deputy out on a routine patrol attempted to pull over a vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed on the Historic Columbia River Highway just before 9:00 p.m. on Friday, according to MCSO. The vehicle stopped on East Knieriem Road when a white male in his sixties immediately stepped out of the vehicle with two handguns.
MSCO said the deputy took cover and called for backup.
At approximately 11:00 p.m. East Metro Special Weapons & Tactics (SWAT) and Crisis Negotiation Teams (CNT) responded to the scene and attempted to deescalate the situation overnight. The sheriff’s office said negotiations continued into 6:00 a.m. on Saturday when there was an exchange of gunfire resulting in the man being shot.
MSCO said the suspect was taken to the hospital with critical injuries, and there is no update on his condition at this time.
None of the involved officers were injured.
An MCSO deputy and a Gresham Police Department officer fired their guns, MCSO said. They were placed on paid administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation, per standard protocol.
The East County Major Crimes Team and the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office are leading the investigation. The team consists of members from the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office, Gresham Police Department, Oregon State Police, Port of Portland Police Department and the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office. Additionally, two Portland Police Bureau Homicide detectives are assisting in the investigation as per standard protocols.
