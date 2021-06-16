LINN COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – Deputies say a man is in custody after an armed stand-off in Lane County on Wednesday. At 10:54 a.m., 31-year-old Austin Kane Waszkiewicz surrendered to deputies after six hours of negotiation.
Deputies say Waszkiewicz was reported to have hit a family member in the head with a gun in Coburg just prior to the stand-off. Shortly after the assault authorities were able to make phone contact with the suspect and determine his location. Waszkiewicz was seen with a blue Chevrolet pickup stopped in a gravel pull-out at the intersection of Diamond Hill Road and Powerline Road in Harrisburg, armed with a gun. Waszkiewicz refused to surrender and made statements that he intended to provoke deputies into an armed confrontation.
Using armored rescue vehicles deputies were able to safely contain the scene and keep Waszkiewicz from harming anyone else. The use of these armored rescue vehicles allowed deputies much needed time to negotiate with Waszkiewicz and de-escalate the situation.
After a long, intense stand-off, Waszkiewicz eventually agreed to surrender and physical force was not used during the arrest. A firearm and multiple knives were recovered from within his vehicle.
Waszkiewicz was transported to the Lane County Jail and lodged on charges including second-degree assault, menacing, interfering with police and felon in possession of a firearm.
(2) comments
"Felon in possession of a gun". Hear that a lot. Maybe Biden could do something constructive and consult with Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud on possible offender treatments might be effective. Maybe removing 10 digits.
Excuse me, but when will the PPB or ONG be allowed to use armored vehicles to quell the riots in Portland?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.