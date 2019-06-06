PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - An armed suspect was arrested at a Fred Meyer store in northeast Portland on Thursday.
The Portland Police Bureau reported the incident was taking place at the Gateway Fred Meyer location on the 1100 block of Northeast 102nd Avenue.
The Special Emergency Reaction Team and Crisis Negotiation Team were called out to assist officers.
Police initially said there was “an armed subject inside the store,” before releasing additional details.
Investigators said a man shoplifted from a nearby store and brandished a gun. Officers located the suspect in the Fred Meyer parking lot, but the suspect ran inside the store.
Police evacuated the store and worked to detain the suspect.
"Nobody was running, nobody was running. They were just walking out. Some were were walking out fast with their carts," witness Solomon Scott said.
Police said Thomas Lee Brown, 34, was taken into custody peacefully.
Officer said they used surveillance from inside Fred Meyer to find Brown's location telling FOX 12 he was hiding in a storage room.
No one was hurt.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
