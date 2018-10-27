PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – FOX 12’s Most Wanted is on the run after police said he threatened someone in Southeast Portland with a handgun, prompting officers to close down the neighborhood for several hours and search for him.
Investigators believe 34 year-old Christopher Lee Irvin is responsible for what happened Friday night on Southeast 111th Avenue.
“He’s been threatening us for a while now,” Andrey said. He doesn’t want us to show his face or use his last name while Irvin is still out there but he said the ordeal started at his house just before 9 P.M. Friday and that Irvin is his fiancé’s ex-husband.
“He actually pointed a gun at my fiancé,” Andrey told FOX 12 they were frightened and called the police.
Police blocked off the neighborhood to search for Irvin.
Neighbors said they even got phone calls warning them not to leave their house.
“We were kind of concerned and didn’t know what was going on so we just locked the doors and stayed inside,” neighbor Stella Hassan said.
On top of what happened Friday night, there are also warrants out for Irvin’s arrest. He’s wanted for first-degree robbery in Multnomah County.
And he has a state parole board warrant for a previous burglary conviction.
By 2 a.m. Saturday, about five hours later, police still hadn’t seen Irvin and called off the search.
“I’m very worried,” Andrey said. “Seems like I’m powerless here.”
Police said Irvin is white, five foot seven inches tall, weighing 135 pounds with brown eyes and a shaved head.
He was last seen wearing a red sweater, white shirt and blue jeans.
Police said if you see him call 911 and don’t approach him.
