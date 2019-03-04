LEWIS COUNTY, WA (KPTV) - A suspect wanted on child rape charges was shot and killed by deputies after pointing a weapon at them in Lewis County, according to the sheriff’s office.
A deputy and reserve deputy spotted a suspicious vehicle parked on a dead end on the 100 block of Rainey Creek Road in Glenoma at 1:14 a.m. Sunday.
The deputies contacted the man in the car and discovered he had a no-bail felony warrant out of Pierce County on charges of first-degree child rape and second-degree child molestation.
The deputies asked the man to step out of the car, but investigators said he brandished and pointed a weapon at them. The Lewis County Sheriff’s Office did not specify the type of weapon held by the suspect, citing the ongoing investigation.
Both deputies fired their duty weapons at the man. Medical aid was provided at the scene, but the suspect was pronounced dead.
The suspect’s name has not been released. An autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday morning.
The deputy and reserve deputy are on administrative leave, per investigating protocol.
