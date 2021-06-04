Army Corps of Engineers warns of new dangers in local rivers, lakes this summer

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - As we approach the tail end of Portland Rose Festival's Virtual Fleet Week, it's important to think about boating safety.
FOX 12 went out of the Willamette River Friday morning on Portland Fire & Rescue's fireboat along with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Portland District.
It was a busy morning on the river with kayakers, paddler boarders and boaters all taking advantage of the gorgeous day. Many though were not wearing life jackets.
"They're not ready for the unexpected," Army Corps of Engineers Park Ranger, Monty Biggs said.
Biggs says wearing a life jacket can be the difference between life and death.
"9 out of 10 people that we find drowned are not wearing life jackets," Biggs said.
Biggs says by law you are required to have a life jacket for every single person who is on your vessel.
This year, Biggs says expect to see even more people out on the water.
"We're seeing more people come out, this summer than we have in past years new people to recreating out on the water," Biggs said. "So you really have to expect the unexpected."
So, play nice out there.
"It's very similar to the defensive driving concept, that the majority of accidents, reported accidents on the water happen from people crashing into other boats," Biggs said.
Biggs also says be on the lookout for new dangers this year.
"We've seen with the recent wildfires we're seeing more woody debris coming into the river, more logs, more snags," Biggs said.
