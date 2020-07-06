Army National Guard soldier from Oregon dies in non-combat incident in Kosovo

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - An Army National Guard soldier from Oregon died in Kosovo, according to the Department of Defense.
Pfc. Alexander Blake Klass, 20, of Willamina, died in a non-combat incident at Camp Novo Selo on July 4, it was reported Monday.
Pfc. Klass was assigned to 2nd Battalion, 162nd Infantry Regiment, 41st Infantry Brigade Combat Team, Oregon National Guard, in Springfield.
Klass joined the Oregon Army National Guard on Jan. 19, 2019 as an infantryman. He mobilized in January and was scheduled to return home from Kosovo in November.
The Department of Defense stated Klass was a soldier who was supporting Operation Joint Guardian.
“This is a tragic situation and our primary focus is supporting the family during this difficult time," said Brig. Gen. William J. Prendergast IV, Land Component Commander, Oregon Army National Guard.
No further information was released by the Department of Defense and the family has requested a period of privacy.
