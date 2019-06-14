PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Hundreds of volunteers wearing bright orange vests, including Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler, worked together Thursday to pick up trash littered across Portland.
The volunteers’ efforts are part of a citywide litter cleanup event called “Pick it Up, Portland”.
The event is in its third year and is hosted by SOLVE, a nonprofit, in partnership with the City of Portland. The two-day event will continue Saturday.
Last year, the nonprofit says more than 800 volunteers pitched in to collect over 4,000 pounds of litter.
Wheeler Friday joined other volunteers in Portland’s Lloyd neighborhood.
“These are opportunities for us to come together as a community, take pride in our community, and to address one of the key issues that people talk about all the time in this community,” Wheeler said.
People interested in joining the effort can volunteer at one of 11 check-in locations between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. Saturday. Volunteers will be provided with orange safety vests.
A list locations is posted on SOLVE’s website.
