CLARK COUNTY, WA (KPTV) - An Army soldier with ties to Brush Prairie was one of three military service members killed by a bomb in Afghanistan.
The Department of Defense identified the victims Wednesday as Army Sgt. 1st Class Eric Michael Emond, 39, of Brush Prairie, Washington; Army Capt. Andrew Patrick Ross, 29, of Lexington, Virginia; and Air Force Staff Sgt. Dylan J. Elchin, 25, of Hookstown, Pennsylvania.
The men were killed Tuesday. The Department of Defense said their vehicle was struck by an improvised explosive device in Andar, Ghazni Province, Afghanistan.
The two soldiers and one airman were supporting Operation Freedom’s Sentinel.
Emond and Ross were assigned to 1st Battalion, 3rd Special Forces Group (Airborne), Fort Bragg, North Carolina. Elchin was assigned to the 26th Special Tactics Squadron at Cannon Air Force Base, New Mexico.
The Department of Defense reported the incident is under investigation and no further details were immediately released.
The U.S. Army reported Emond was on his seventh overseas tour. While he was listed as being from Brush Prairie, the U.S. Army reported his is a native of Massachusetts.
His awards and decorations include the Bronze Star Medal (3rd award), Purple Heart (2nd award), Meritorious Service Medal, Joint Service Commendation Medal, Joint Service Achievement Medal, NATO Achievement Medal (2nd award), Afghanistan Campaign Medal (4th award), NATO Medal, Army Good Conduct Medal, Marine Corps Good Conduct Medal, Overseas Service Ribbon (2nd award), National Defense Service Medal, Special Forces Tab, Ranger Tab, Combat Infantry Badge and Combat Action Badge.
Emond was posthumously awarded the Bronze Star Medal, Purple Heart and Meritorious Service Medal.
He is survived by his wife and three children.
Another soldier from Washington state, Sgt. Leandro Jasso, was killed last weekend in Afghanistan as a result of small arms fire.
Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.